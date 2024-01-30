Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rushden woman is set to complete a month-long charity challenge in February to raise funds and awareness for Brain Tumour Research.

Mary Spooner, a keen walker from the town, will attempt to complete 10,000 steps every day during the month, a feat that is equivalent to around four and and half to five miles.

The 55-year-old, who works for a high street bank’s bereavement department, was inspired by the deaths of both her younger brother Michael, and husband Dean.

Mary is completing the challenge for her younger brother, Michael Ives, who died of glioblastoma (GBM) last October

Her brother, Michael Ives, died of glioblastoma (GBM) last October, aged 52.

Mary said: “Michael was full of life, a born entertainer and the life and soul of any party. He was the best brother in the world and so supportive. He was also a cheeky chappy and had something about him which meant he could engage anyone. He was awesome. I miss him so much.

“This challenge is my way of giving something back, because brain tumours are a lot more common than people think. They’re also indiscriminate so can strike anyone at any time. I know I can’t bring Michael back but if I can do something to save anyone else from suffering, I know that’s what he would have wanted.”

The challenge from Brain Tumour Research encourages participants to complete their steps wherever they are, be it on a lunchtime work break, in a local park, on a treadmill at the gym or in their home or garden.

Mary added: “I lost my husband, Dean, back in 2017. After he passed, I started doing a lot of walking and found that it really helped my mental health. Since then I’ve done almost 20 virtual walks, which I’ve really enjoyed as a way of encouraging me to get out.

“This challenge, and my reason for doing it, will give me that extra motivation when it’s wet, cold and windy outside. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “With one in three people knowing someone affected by a brain tumour, Michael’s story is, sadly, not unique.

"Brain tumours kill more men under 70 than prostate cancer, more women under 35 than breast cancer and more children than leukaemia.

“We’re determined to change this and are so grateful for Mary’s support. We wish her the best of luck with it and would encourage anyone interested in taking part in the challenge to sign up.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research and campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours to, ultimately, find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

Brain tumours are the cause of death of more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, but just 1 per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to the condition since records began in 2002.