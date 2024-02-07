Rushden woman to open new 'one stop shop' hair and beauty salon in Finedon next week
Finedon is set to receive a new hair and beauty salon in the coming days as Chloe’s Hair and Beauty will soon occupy a unit in Irthlingborough Road.
Chloe McCall will open the salon on February 12, promising ‘luxury treatments’ such as advanced facials, massages, nail treatment, colouring and cutting, hoping to be a ‘one stop shop’ for all of Finedon’s beauty needs.
She said: "I’m really excited.
“We want to offer something that everyone will be able to have a special treatment for themselves, but have it not cost the earth.”
Chloe described the venture as a ‘dream come true’, saying ‘when I was at school I always knew what I wanted to do, which was hair and beauty.’ She started in salons age 15, and worked her way up over 14 years to gather a clientele and finally go it alone with her very own salon.
Setting up shop in Irthlingborough Road has been challenging, but rewarding.
Chloe added: "It’s been stressful, to say the least, but it’s enjoyable. When you come in and can see the progress it feels like it’s my baby coming to life.”
The plan is to establish a routine with the four staff members the business will start with, and in the next few months give local college students the opportunity to come in to hone their skills and grow.
Chloe said: “I was that person once and someone took the chance on me, so I’d like to take the chance on someone else when they start.”
The previously vacant unit was selected in Finedon to make it easy for clients to come from all around, as Chloe lives in Rushden, but is originally from Bedford, and hopes to make visiting the shop as accessible as possible for clients from all over. It sits opposite Tesco Express, which opened its doors in December 2021.
Bookings can be taken and availability can be viewed via the new Chloe’s Hair and Beauty in-house app, available on the Apple Store and Google Play, in an attempt to make the process of finding an appointment easier and more user-friendly.