A new TV series on Dave is set to begin airing on July 23 with a Rushden woman taking the role of presenter.

Repair Lot debuts on Dave this summer and focuses on restoring and repairing classic cars, from mid-20th century luxury vehicles to 1990s hot-hatchbacks.

Charlotte Vowden of Rushden presents the ten-episode series which will be on TV screens of homes around the country later this month.

Charlotte Vowden presents Repair Lot, a new TV series on Dave beginning July 23

She said: “My job was to get them to share their personal stories, asses their vehicle, and do the final reveal.

"To showcase how diverse and inclusive the classic car world is, a variety of cars and owners were featured, from a young mum and her Ford Popular to a 19-year-old who dailies his Triumph Herald.

"The ethos of the show is to repair and restore rather than replace which we as a society, and as individuals, need to embrace.

"I hope that it will be a timely show with a broad appeal that may reach people who have not considered the benefits of owning a classic car before.

A Peugeot 306 GTI features in the series

"We’re bringing something new to an audience that has been used to a fairly formulaic representation in the past.

“To be a part of this new thing on Dave, I’m so chuffed, if my grandparents were still alive they’d be so proud.”

Charlotte moved to Rushden in 2020 following a career at the Sunday Times in London.

Since then Rushden, and indeed North Northamptonshire as a whole, has been a big influence for Charlotte, who praised local classic car shows and the Rushden Historical Transport Society.

She added: “On a local level I’ve discovered lots of things that I wouldn’t have known had I not moved here, and I’ve made friends through it, and that’s been really nice, because it’s helped me feel rooted in this area.

“It’s really cool, I’ve discovered a lot and made some really nice friends here, and it’s all because of that interest in classic cars.”

Repair Lot gives people the opportunity to bring their car to be repaired, restored, and revitalised, be it with the intention to sell on or to put back on the road.

The cast includes long-time mechanics, fitters and body work specialists to bring back the likes of a Peugeot 306 GTI, a 1940s Jaguar and a Ford Cortina, used by a family for rallies all over the globe.

Charlotte added: “What’s really nice and different is that it’s all about the custom stories the owners have with the cars, the relationships they have, and that feel good, positive energy.

“We want people to watch the show and get a few takeaways from it themselves, like tips on how to fix things, which is why we take you through the process.

“This is all supposed to be accessible fixes that you can do at home.

“Classic cars can be intimidating, especially when they’re not working well.

“Cars are as much about the lifestyle as they are about the nuts and bolts, and I think it's important to promote that it's okay not to know what to do when something isn't quite right with your car.”

Charlotte entered the world of classic cars in 2017 when she inherited a 1960 MGA Roadster from her grandfather. Track days, hill climbs and mountainous challenges saw the pair develop a relationship, which generated an interest in documenting the achievements.

During lockdown Charlotte eloquently said she overcame a ‘brain fart’ by spending that time writing about her experiences owning the vehicle. She admits that ‘automotive is a completely new world’ and ‘it's been a bit of a whirlwind.’

A few years dedicated to automotive journalism resulted in accolades including the Rising Star award at the 2020 Historic Motoring Awards, and the Classic Car Writer of the Year in 2022 and 2023 at the Newspress Awards, before landing the role on Repair Lot.

Charlotte said: "I’ve worked really hard at making a name for myself in the industry.

"I am proud of that, I put a lot of effort and passion into it.

“I also feel like I’m representing females in a male-dominated industry.”

Repair Lot has a cast of mechanics and presenters that are not only proficient in their craft, but it also has strong female representation, which Charlotte expressed pride in.

She said: "Addressing bias against women in the industry, one of the main barriers I believe women face when it comes to feeling welcome, comfortable and confident in the car scene, is to me, a priority.

“More women are finding empowerment behind the wheel, but there is still a long way to go.”

Repair Lot joins the line-up of a channel that includes the likes of Taskmaster and Red Dwarf.

Charlotte said: "It was incredible when I found out it was going to be on Dave because we weren’t sure at first.

“Dave is a household name, and to me that’s important.

“By being on Dave it is a down-to-earth channel.”

Ten episodes are airing this summer and there is a hope that a second series will follow, though there is no official confirmation as of yet.

Charlotte added: “We don’t know if there will be a second series, but I really hope there will be.