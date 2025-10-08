Rushden woman inspires colleagues to cycle 1,000 miles in 10 days from the UK to France, Belgium and back again for Breast Cancer Now

A team of colleagues have completed an ‘epic’ challenge cycling 1,000 miles in 10 days with their pedal power raising £20,000 for Breast Cancer Now.

The team from DS Smith was inspired to take on the fundraiser by colleague Sue Saunders of Rushden, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and then diagnosed with secondary breast cancer this year.

Despite undergoing treatment, Sue, who is head of finance for the southern cluster of DS Smith Packaging, was one of the support drivers for the cycling team.

Writing on the fundraising page when they had just finished, Sue described their efforts as ‘incredible’ and said: “We ended the 10-site visit to the warmest of welcomes from our UK SLT and the DS Smith Kemsley Paper Mill team, who presented us with a whopping £5K donation to Breast Cancer Now, taking us to almost £19K raised for this life-saving charity.

The cyclists during their 'epic' fundraiser

"We have so many people to thank for enabling us to take part in this wonderful experience – from the UK sites arranging wear it pink days, to the generous donations and hospitality from our European colleagues, our SLT for allowing us the time to do it and our families and colleagues for keeping the wheels turning at home and encouraging us from afar.

"Whilst we're all a bit broken and ready for weekends with our loved ones, I for one am truly grateful for the awesome adventure and memories this experience has given me, and the knowledge that every mile cycled, and every £1 raised, is supporting people like me to live with and thrive with breast cancer.

"Huge thanks to all who've donated so far.”

Mum-of-two Sue has been described as a ‘courageous friend and colleague’ by her team, who wrote on their fundraising page: “She has been an inspiration to us all, demonstrating remarkable strength and resilience.

The cyclists with Sue Saunders during their 'epic' fundraiser

"We want to honour her journey by doing something positive and raising funds for a cause that resonates deeply with us - Breast Cancer Now.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the world, with more than 55,000 people diagnosed every year in the UK.

For more information about Breast Cancer Now, visit its website here.

Anyone who would like to add to the fundraising total can do so via the JustGiving page.