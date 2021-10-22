Rushden woman fined after 'backlog of waste' dumped near roundabout

A woman from Rushden has been ordered to pay just over £1,000 after an investigation into fly-tipped rubbish led council officers to her.

In February 2020, officers from East Northamptonshire Council’s (now part of North Northamptonshire Council) waste team attended and conducted an investigation into fly-tipping on the spur road just off the John Clark Way roundabout on the A6, just outside Rushden.

Officers found a large pile of household waste and evidence which related back to Amanda Jeffers of Wentworth Road, Rushden.

The dumped rubbish

Jeffers admitted that she had a backlog of waste and was approached by a man who offered to remove and dispose of the rubbish. She accepted the services of the man but did not confirm his identity or that the waste would be dealt with responsibly.

Jeffers admitted that, ultimately, she was responsible for the waste and was offered a fixed penalty notice, but she then failed to respond to any further communications and did not pay the fine.

She was then prosecuted and appeared at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court earlier this month where she pleaded guilty to the offence and was ordered to pay just over £1,000 in fines and costs.

Cllr Graham Lawman, NNC executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “This case highlights the importance of ensuring anyone you pay to dispose of waste is a licensed carrier. It is vital that you check their identity and ask questions about how the waste will be disposed of.

"Our officers are keen to assist and guide you, if you are unsure; including listing local licensed operators for you to prevent the need for enforcement. Alternatively, you can use one of our household recycling centres or book a bulky waste collection.”