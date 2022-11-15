Rushden Town Council has commenced its warm rooms initiative on Friday afternoons, allowing all residents of the town to make new acquaintances while keeping warm this winter.

Some refreshments were provided by the Coop, meaning everyone could have a cup of tea and a biscuit while they find comfort in the oldest domestic building in Rushden. Attendees from the community were welcomed by councillors and staff from 1.30pm until 3.30pm.

Speaking of the day, local resident Trish Pat Collins said: "I have to say it was a lot of fun, I'll definitely be back next week and I can recommend this as a way to spend a Friday afternoon."

Rushden Hall provided a way to have fun while keeping warm

The initiative is designed to keep local residents out of the cold, and is an opportunity to socialise with others in the meantime.

Cllr Janet Pinnock said: “We have plenty of games on offer for those who enjoy a game of cards, scrabble or dominoes, and encourage others to bring their knitting, sewing, or anything they are stuck on and would perhaps need a bit of help with, or just to come along to read a book or be with people for a chat and a laugh."

Rushden Town Council will trial the rooms until Christmas, where it will continue uninterrupted into the New Year if it proves to be successful.

The afternoon is registered with www.warmwelcome.uk, a directory listing organisations that provide free, warm, welcoming spaces up and down the United Kingdom.

