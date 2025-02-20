Rushden walker raises £5,240 for air ambulance with over-200 mile trek to Masonic Hall
Ian Lutter walked 204 miles (328km) to raise funds to support the lifesaving missions of the service that relies entirely on donations to keep flying.
A member of Webb Ellis and Pemberton Masonic Lodges in the province of Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire, Ian walked from Stamford Masonic Hall to Rushden Masonic Hall.
Ian was hoping to raise £3,000 to support the local lifesaving charity, but he surpassed his target with the help of the Provincial Grand Charity and raised more than £5,240 – ensuring the charity can continue their vital missions in Northamptonshire and further afield.
He said: “In Freemasonry we try to assist those in need and the members devote a lot of their time and energy to helping to raise funds for a variety of charities and causes, including the lifesaving missions of the WNAA crew.
“I was incredibly lucky enough to visit the charities airbase and got to see how my funds will help to support them as they flew off on a mission while I was there.”
To keep WNAA’s critical care crews delivering pre-hospital emergency care – giving patients the very best chance of survival – the service needs to raise £2,300 for each rescue mission.
WNAA community fundraising executive for Northamptonshire, Karen Hughes said: “We would like to thank Ian for raising vital funds to support our lifesaving charity and without support just like this from the local community and businesses we wouldn’t be able to attend those who need us the most.”
“We receive no government or National Lottery funding for our vital missions and rely entirely on donations to keep our charity flying.”
For more information visit www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.
