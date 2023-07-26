Osborne’s toy shop in Rushden’s High Street has decorated its shop window to coincide with the launch of Barbie in cinemas.

Libby Osborne of Osborne’s toy shop in the High Street said: “The kids are off school so it’s been quite busy, and people do notice things.

"Anything like that we tend to latch onto, every time it’s May 4th we’ll do a Star Wars window, just little things like that.”

Osborne's is celebrating the release of Barbie with an impressive display

Though Libby has yet to see the film, the family has plans to, taking shop owner Pam, 90, who is ‘quite keen’ to see what all the fuss is about.

Osborne’s toys, which celebrated its 65th anniversary in 2020, has been using its space to create fun window arrangements for years.

Sporting Barbie’s iconic pink, the display took around four hours to complete, and the shop will do it all over again as it expects the next display will be of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) to celebrate the release of TMNT: Mutant Mayhem this summer.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie released in cinemas on July 21, the very same day as Oppenheimer, a biopic about the man who would be known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’. The two could not be further apart in substance, but the anticipation surrounding each, now dubbed ‘Barbenheimer’, caused Rushden Lakes to issue a notice on Facebook about the high volume of visitors expected on their opening weekend.

You wouldn't mistake it for an Oppenheimer display that's for sure...