Rushden residents can have their say as the town council asks the community to nominate local green spaces and heritage assets to ensure their protection from future developments.

As part of the town’s Neighbourhood Plan update this winter Rushden Town Council is urging people to help make an impact, preserving areas of historical, recreational, and rural significance. Local green spaces are places that have been designated by the planning authority to ensure they are subject to strong development restrictions, and Rushden isn't short of green areas to enjoy.

The local heritage list seeks to identify buildings and structures to celebrate their contribution to local identity and character by preserving them for the long-term.

Rushden's Hall Park is a cornerstone of the town

Locations eligible to become a protected space must be ‘in reasonably close proximity to the community it serves’ and ‘demonstrably special to a local community and holds a particular local significance’, as noted by The National Planning Policy Framework, published by the Department for Communities and Local Government.

Rushden Town Council will assess these nominations and consider them for future preservation until the consultation window formally closes on December 21.

Rushden’s has a rich history and its green areas have showed proof of Roman settlements and Saxon influence. The town council is eager for people to express their thoughts, concerns and ideas and has urged people to have their say.