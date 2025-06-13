Witnesses are being sought after a young girl was assaulted as she walked home from school with two friends shortly after 3.30pm last month.

The incident took place in Coffee Tavern Lane between High Street and Rectory Road on Monday, May 19.

A spokesman for Northants Telegraph said: “As the friends approached two females standing outside Baker House, the victim glanced at them. The offender asked what she was looking at before assaulting her.

“We only have a very brief description of the offender, who was a white girl, aged about 15 years old with blonde hair and a nose piercing. She was wearing a crop top.

Coffee Tavern Lane Rushden /Google

“Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who can identify the offender.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/R2vQg and https://orlo.uk/Thqcm – quote incident number 25000289971.