Rushden will be dressed for the holidays as the annual Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Saturday, November 25, officially beginning the festive season in the town.

As the weather changes and Halloween is firmly in the rearv iew, people’s attention has turned to Christmas, and Rushden’s High Street will reflect the festive cheer with celebrations that begin at midday.

A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “Get ready for some holiday cheer as we light up the High Street!

“The High Street will be bustling with over 40 festive stalls filled with unique gifts and crafts, and delicious food and drink will be offered by the businesses along the High Street to get you in the festive mood.

“Don't miss out on the incredible family entertainment at the event. You can expect a full program showcasing local talent.”

The lights will be switched on by the town’s mayor at 4.30pm, but preceding this through the day will be live performances from Slyde, a glam rock tribute band and lively tunes by Dr. Busker, the talented street performer along with parading stilt-walkers and Mr Twister, the balloon modeller.

The soundtrack for the event will be provided by local radio Beat Route Radio.

There’s also plenty for the kids to get involved with, as they will have the chance to meet real reindeer and their elf companion while exploring the ‘Hi Santa Stops’ trail and fairground rides.

It wouldn’t be a Christmas event without an appearance from the man himself, and so Santa will take a break in his busy schedule for an appearance in his grotto.

The High Street will be closed to traffic from 7am on November 25 until 7pm, and the council is asking that cars be removed from the area by 6.30am at the latest.

The event is free to attend, and those driving to the lights switch-on will be able to park for free in one of the Rushden’s many car parks.