Local theatre company, Standing in the Wings, is hosting three days of drama workshops this summer at Rushden Athletic Club.

Aimed at children aged seven to 13, the club will run from 10am until 4pm, and hopes to provide a ‘safe and inclusive environment’ for attendees, with a team committed to nurturing childrens’ talents, building self-esteem and fostering a life-long love for the performing arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Standing in the Wings said: “The Summer Holiday Drama Club offers a unique opportunity for budding actors and actresses to hone their acting chops while exploring the thrilling theme of travel and holiday activities.

The three-day drama club will take place at Rushden Athletic Club

"Our seasoned drama teacher professional will guide the participants through an action-packed program that includes drama games, improvisation exercises, character building workshops, and the creation of their very own travel-themed showcase.

"This exciting three-day theatrical extravaganza will transport children into a world of imagination, creativity, and unforgettable memories.”

From Tuesday August 22 until Thursday August 24, children will have the opportunity to develop a talent in script writing, improv and set design, with interactive drama games to ‘spark their imagination and boost their theatrical prowess.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The skills learned at the three-day drama club will culminate in a grand finale showcase of the children’s talents, where participants will perform their play in front of an audience of family and friends.