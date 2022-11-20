Rushden strikes it rich in postcode lottery as almost 1,000 residents win share of £3.2m

Congratulations to the Rushden winners!

Christmas came early for almost 1,000 Rushden residents yesterday (Saturday) after they won a share of a £3.2m lottery jackpot.

The People’s Postcode Lottery announced NN10 9 as the postcode sector winner in their £3.2m Postcode Millions prize.

Six neighbours in the Glenfield Close area each won £266,666 after their postcode, NN10 9XY, was revealed as the full winning postcode.

And another 981 residents from across the postcode sector received cheques for between £1,433 and £7,165, depending on how many tickets they play with.

Presenter Jeff Brazier was in Rushden to meet some of the lucky winners, with more details about them expected to be announced tomorrow.

He said: "What a pleasure it was to deliver good news in the form of golden envelopes and big cheques to some of our winners in Rushden.