Rushden street named in region's most expensive - with average house price of £1.6m

House sale

A leafy street in Rushden is one of the most expensive places to buy a house in the East Midlands, according to new data.

Northampton Road, which has many large homes set back from the carriageway with long driveways, is the fifth priciest in the region.

Figures released by Halifax bank said it had an average house price of £1.602m between 2016 and 2021.

The highest in the region is Benscliffe Road, near Bradgate Park in Leicestershire, at £3.288m.

St Mary's Street in nearby Stamford is the fourth highest in the East Midlands, averaging at £1.659m.

Golf Lane in Church Brampton, near Northampton, was number 10 at £1.233m

The top 10 most expensive streets in England were, unsurprisingly, all in London.

Tite Street in SW3 claimed the top spot where it costs an average of an eye-watering £28.092m to buy a property.

Esther Dijkstra, mortgage director at Lloyds Bank, who own Halifax, said: “London’s dominance of the top ten most expensive streets in the UK continues, with property prices on some of the most famous roads in the capital averaging £19m.

"Homes in the South East’s most expensive streets will set you back around £5.5m, and you’ll benefit from more rural locations all within commuting distance of the capital.

“However, much like house prices overall, homes in London have not experienced the same meteoric rise as other regions this year.