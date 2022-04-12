Rushden sportsman, 99, has game plan for another five years

A veteran Rushden bowler has celebrated his 99th birthday with a game and the hope that he will be playing in five years – to match the achievement of his dad.

Hubert Dickens - known as Hubie – is president of Rushden Town Bowls Club and he marked his birthday on April 9 with friends and fellow bowlers.

He is hoping to emulate his father, who bowled until the age of 104.

Hubert Dickens in action

Robert Hinkley, chairman of Rushden Town Bowls Club said: “Still bowling and competing in a number of the club’s leagues, Hubie can still deliver the quality of bowls to make his opponents quiver.

“In his younger years he was a very active sportsman, representing the town of Rushden in football and cricket.

"His father bowled to the age of 104 and Hubie’s goal is to match or surpass his father’s achievement.”