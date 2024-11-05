Rushden spooky Halloween trail and animal handling workshop 'a fantastic success'

The workshop on October 31 saw local children take part in hands-on activities and enjoy interactive displays that allowed the children to get up close and personal with a whole host of animals and critters.

Families also took part in the Rushden town centre letter trail, which organisers say drew ‘enthusiastic participation’ from local people as they searched the High Street for clues to spell out a word for a chance to win a prize.

A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “Rushden Town Council’s Spooky Halloween Workshop proved to be a fantastic success, bringing joy and creativity to all who attended.

"Families and children gathered for an exciting and educational experience where they learned about and enjoyed a fascinating selection of creepy crawlies, spooky slithering snakes, and adorable furry mammals.

“This year’s Halloween festivities were a wonderful showcase of community spirit, and we look forward to more seasonal fun in the future.”

Halloween animal handling workshop at Rushden Hall a 'wonderful showcase of community spirit' Photo: Rushden Town Council

