Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rushden’s Hall Park will once again play host to the annual soap box derby, with teams being invited to take part in the event on June 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rushden Soap Box Derby will start on the tarmac path in the park and consists of a downhill section, then a right turn onto a downhill slope on a grass surface towards the finish line.

A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “With race day fast approaching, why not use the Easter holidays to get your teeth into designing and constructing your soap box car? It’s the perfect time to get creative, have fun, and build something amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether you’re a seasoned competitor or a first-time racer, getting an early start will give you the best chance to perfect your build and claim victory on the track.

Rushden Soap Box Derby at Hall Park - 2019

"Don’t miss your chance to take part in this exciting event, whether you’re competing or cheering from the side-lines, the 2025 Soap Box Derby guarantees a fantastic day out for the whole family.”

There are three classes, two for children (ages six to 11 years, 12 to 16 years), and 17 and over, with cash prizes awarded for winners in each entry class. There will also be awards for the most innovative and craziest design.

Karts must be no longer than 1,000mm wide and 2,000mm in length, must have a solid floor, and should not exceed 110kg in weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entrants must download and complete the application form, available on the Rushden Town Council website. Forms must be submitted by Friday, May 23.

Forms can also be found at Rushden Hall, Rushden Library, and the Northamptonshire Discovery Hub at Rushden Lakes.