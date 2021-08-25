Rushden soap box derby back on track as homemade machines set to grace park circuit

And they're off! A popular Rushden event is back on the town's calendar as the soap box derby returns to the paths of Hall Park, creating a mini Silverstone with thrills and spills a possibility.

The event organised by Rushden Town Council will be taking place again this year following its cancellation in 2020 - with an October 3 date set in order to be clear of Covid restrictions.

Cash prizes and trophies are on offer for those who negotiate the course in the fastest times and for the best design - and there's still plenty of time to enter a kart.

Action from the 2019 event

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: "The annual Soap Box Derby usually attracts a couple of thousand people.

"The course, as used before, is the tarmac drive in Rushden Hall Park and consists of a straight downhill section with one right turn at the bottom on to the grass.

"To add to the excitement, the soap boxes race two at a time. A good push is required at the top and the rest is left to gravity and good fortune."

"The event is again generously sponsored by Kingtools along with AJ Cycles - contact them if you have a problem with wheels.

Super Mario - action from 2019

"Each soap box gets a practice and three competitive runs down the course so there is plenty of chance to cheer your favourite on."

Entry classes are six to eleven years, 12 to 16 and 17 years plus with opportunities for both children and adults to enter. Up to two drivers are permitted per soap box.

Trophies and cash prizes are awarded to first, second and third places in each class as well as an additional mayor’s award to the soap box with the most innovative or craziest design.

Download an entry form along with the rules and regulations from the Rushden Town Council website. Entries need to be in by September 27.

Shark Power - action from 2019

On the day there will be food, drink and ice cream available and some additional stalls and displays.

Signing on is from 12 noon, practice runs from 12.45pm and races start at 2pm.