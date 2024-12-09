Rushden shop taped off as police attend scene of incident - three arrested
Officers were called to the incident at the Co-op store in Grangeway with residents reported hearing alarms going off at about 4am this morning (Monday, December 9).
The scene has been taped off and customers have been turned away.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at the Co-op in Grangeway, Rushden, between 2am and 5am this morning (Monday, December 9).
“Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 24000729620.
“Three men aged 27, 26 and 20 have been arrested on suspicion of burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal and remain in police custody.”