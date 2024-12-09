Rushden shop taped off as police attend scene of incident - three arrested

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 11:31 BST
Police file picture/National Worldplaceholder image
Police file picture/National World
Police are on the scene of a burglary at a shop in Rushden after a window was smashed in a raid.

Officers were called to the incident at the Co-op store in Grangeway with residents reported hearing alarms going off at about 4am this morning (Monday, December 9).

Most Popular

The scene has been taped off and customers have been turned away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at the Co-op in Grangeway, Rushden, between 2am and 5am this morning (Monday, December 9).

Grangeway Co-op, Rushden/Googleplaceholder image
Grangeway Co-op, Rushden/Google

“Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 24000729620.

“Three men aged 27, 26 and 20 have been arrested on suspicion of burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal and remain in police custody.”

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice