Rushden shop owner fined for dumping 20 bags of rubbish in the High Street

A Rushden shop owner who fly-tipped 20 bags of rubbish in Rushden High Street has been ordered to pay £1272.58 in fines and costs.

The dumped rubbish contained evidence that led council investigators to Hawraz Hussein, owner of Euro Shop, a convenience store in the same street.

After repeated visits to the shop, Hussein surrendered to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Appearing in court, he pleaded guilty to failing to keep waste from his premises under control.

The rubbish had been left on the pavement in High Street

Cllr Graham Lawman, NNC executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “Fly-tipping has a negative impact on our environment and there is no excuse for dumping rubbish in North Northamptonshire.

"I would encourage anyone to dispose of waste responsibly and help us keep our local area clean and tidy. Officers will work with all businesses and residents to educate and inform them of our expectations and services to enable responsible disposal ”

In October 2020, officers from the former East Northamptonshire Council, now working for North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), attended a fly tip of approximately 20 bags of waste which had been left on High Street, Rushden - evidence recovered from the scene suggested that the material had come from the Euro Shop which was just 10 metres away from the fly-tipped rubbish.

Hawraz Hussein, who owns the shop, was asked to attend an interview with NNC Officers to offer an explanation as to how the material ended up on the High Street. Hussein declined to attend or provide any documentation to prove that he had taken steps to have waste from his business disposed of responsibly.

An Officer from NNC attended the shop on several occasions, but, staff on site were vague about Hussein’s whereabouts. In January 2021, officers were able to track down Hussein in person and a notice was served upon him to produce the required information and, again, Hussein failed to respond to this request.

The matter was then referred to the magistrate, who heard the case on July 6. But Hussein failed to attend the hearing so the council applied for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.

On July, 16, following a visit from Northamptonshire Police, Hussein surrendered himself into police custody where he remained until his court appearance later that day.

He pleaded guilty to the offence under Section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act for failing to keep waste from his premises under control.

He was sentenced to a fine of £750 and to pay costs of £522.58 to cover officer time of investigation and preparing the prosecution.

Cllr Jason Smithers, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “As this case proves, our Officers will work tirelessly to investigate all reports of illegally dumped waste and take action, where necessary, to prosecute fly-tippers.

“The bill for anyone caught fly-tipping can run into the thousands, so I would urge everyone to think again before disposing their waste on public land.”