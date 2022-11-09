Rushden schools remembrance service as pupils pay respects at wreath laying

Rushden children have paid their respects at a special schools’ Act of Remembrance in front of the widow of the man who set up the service.

Special guest Megan Graham joined pupils, members of the Rushden Branch of the Royal British Legion and councillors at Rushden War Memorial.

The 90-year-old was one of the survivors of the bombing of Alfred Street School when seven of her school friends died.

Mrs Graham said: “I feel honoured to be here on such a nice occasion. It’s a special morning – it’s educational for the children.”

More than 220 children attended the event organised by Lynne Baker, Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion schools’ liaison officer.

She said: “I made a promise to Harry to continue the schools’ service. It’s the most we have ever had. We have to pass on this message of Remembrance.”

Pupils placed memorial crosses and wreaths, some handmade by students, in the area known as Harry’s Garden close to the cenotaph.

Laying a wreath on behalf of their school, Rushden Primary Academy, were Year Six pupils Gabrielle, 11, and 10-year-old Corey.

She said: “We are learning about World War Two at the moment. It feels special to be with someone who knows what it is like to be affected by war.

Corey said: “It was really nice to pay our respects to those who fought in World War One and World War Two."

On Remembrance Sunday (November 13) a parade will assemble at 10.15am in Hall Park to march to the War Memorial where a service of Remembrance will be held.

