Rushden schools merger consultation - have your say

Parents, children staff and residents affected by the possible merger of two Rushden schools can have their say on the proposals.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) is asking for views on the future of Tennyson Road Infant School and Alfred Street Junior School in Rushden.

A shortlist of three possibilities has been put to consultees in order to address the 'financial and operational challenges' at the two schools after NNC was approached by the governing bodies from both schools to support an amalgamation.

Alfred Street Junior School and Tennyson Road Infant School (inset)

The three options being explored are; maintaining things as they currently are; closing one of the schools and moving all children and staff to one of the existing sites and closing the other; or closing both schools and building a new primary school.

Cllr Scott Edwards, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “Supporting children in their education is very important to us and our role here is to make sure that whichever option is decided upon helps provide children with the best chances possible.

“It’s important that as many people as possible have their say to make sure that everyone has had their view and all sides of the issue have been fully explored.”

Currently, Tennyson Road Infant School provides education for children aged four to seven years of age. Alfred Street Junior School takes children aged seven to 11 years.

NNC officers have supported the request of the governing bodies and have agreed that the proposed amalgamation would be to the benefit of children in the local area.

The possible merger could provide a solution to the financial problems and falling rolls of both schools, still under local authority control, ensuring their long-term future.

Cllr Jason Smithers, Leader of the Council, said: “Our young people are the future of North Northants so it’s important that they receive the best education possible. Ensuring the right school arrangements are in place is essential so it’s important we get this right.”

People can have their say by completing an online questionnaire by clicking HERE or by writing to North Northamptonshire Council, Initial Consultation: Tennyson Road Infant School and Alfred Street Primary School, Sheerness House, Meadow Road, Kettering, NN16 8TL