Rushden school celebrates 150 years with cake, dance and happy memories

Pupils and staff, past and present, of Alfred Street Junior School in Rushden have gathered to mark the 150th anniversary of their beloved ‘Alfo’.

As well as tours of the school, guests were serenaded by the school choir, treated to a display of Maypole dancing and shared memories of their school days.

Vice Lord-Lieutenant for Northamptonshire Morcea Walker planted a tree in the school’s memorial garden helped by current headteacher Kelly O'Connor and former heads, Harry Curtis and John Kidney.

Mayor of Rushden, Cllr Melanie Coleman, cut a celebratory cake that was shared by the visitors.

Children partied in their classrooms and drew pictures for a time capsule to be buried on the site.

A reunion for ex-pupils will be held this evening (Thursday, March 31) .

1. Alfred Street Junior School Rushden 150th anniversary celebrations The Alfred Street Junior School choir sing for the guests Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2. Alfred Street Junior School Rushden 150th anniversary celebrations Cllr Melanie Coleman cuts the cake Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3. Alfred Street Junior School Rushden 150th anniversary celebrations Morcea Walker plants a tree to mark the 150th anniversary with on left former headteachers John Kidney and Harry Curtis, and current headteacher Kelly O'Connor Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

4. Alfred Street Junior School Rushden 150th anniversary celebrations Will Osborne attended the school from 1965 to 1973 - with his sports day ribbons for the 60 Yards Flat (first place) and Potato Race badge (third) Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales