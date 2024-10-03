Rushden road closed after man hit by car in Wellingborough Road
A man has been seriously injured after being in collision with a car in Rushden.
The incident in Wellingborough Road took place at about 6am this morning (Thursday, October 3) close to the Oakley Road and St Gregory’s Way junctions.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area as the road remains closed.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened in Wellingborough Road, Rushden, at about 6am and involved a car in collision with a pedestrian.
"It happened in between the Oakley Road and St Gregory’s Way junctions.
“The pedestrian, a man, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The road is closed at the moment and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
