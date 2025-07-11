Rushden road closed after cyclist injured in collision

A cyclist has been injured after their bike was in collision with a car in Rushden.

The incident in Purvis Road near Wilson Road took place at about 5.35pm yesterday (Thursday, July 10).

A road closure was put in place following the incident.

Northamptonshire Police said: “This happened in Purvis Road yesterday at about 5.35pm and involved a cyclist and the driver of a black Ford.

“No life threatening/life changing injuries believed to have been suffered.”