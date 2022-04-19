Rushden residents' community consultation for town vision

Residents of Rushden are being urged to take part in a consultation that could shape the future of the town centre, highlighting the Rushden Neighbourhood Plan and a new ‘Design Code’.

Working with London-based Troy Planning + Design, feedback from the drop-in sessions will be used to create the town centre Design Code using the government’s framework for good design.

Based on ten characteristics of ‘good design’ set out in the National design guide, the Design Code will be influenced by responses given by members of the public.

How Rushden High Street might look

The Rushden Community Consultation for the updated Neighbourhood Plan and new Design Code for Rushden will take place outside the Wesleyan Church in Rushden High Street on Saturday, April 23, from 11am to 3pm.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “We are keen to hear your views on our town-wide initiatives and proposals and invite you to take part in this community consultation to help build a vision for Rushden.

“The workshop will be a 'drop-in' session with several stations and a range of engaging activities for the community.

“The aim of this station is to create awareness about the Rushden Neighbourhood Plan Update and the new Design Code.”

Rushden, High Street, March 2020

Troy Planning has submitted a scheme to North Northamptonshire Council for the Levelling Up Fund.

People attending the Rushden workshop drop-in sessions will be able to give their opinions at several stations and take part in community activities.

At the introduction and survey station residents will be given an overview of the Rushden Neighbourhood Plan Update and Town Centre Design Code.

In addition to explanatory posters, flyers containing a web link to a survey will be available covering questions including ‘What are the key issues facing Rushden town centre?’.

To explore Rushden's built character and identity, people will be asked for their favourite buildings in the town centre and give an explanation.

On a photo of the High Street people will be asked to use coloured markers to draw improvements they would like to see.