Rushden, Raunds and Burton Latimer events cancelled following the Queen's death

Organisers have cancelled a number of events in the north of the county following the Queen’s death last week.

It includes events which had been due to take place in Rushden, Raunds and Burton Latimer this weekend.

Rushden’s Heritage Day was set to take place at Rushden Lakes on Sunday (September 18), but this has been cancelled until next year as they have been unable to find a new date to reschedule it to.

A number of events have been cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “With deepest respect to the Royal Family at this very sad time and in accordance with latest guidance, Heritage Day scheduled to take place on Sunday 18th September is now cancelled.

"Unfortunately, we have been unable to reschedule to an appropriate date, but we do look forward to welcoming you all at next year's event.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Another event which had been scheduled for this weekend was the Burton Latimer duck race on Sunday.

However, the town council has said that with ‘deep regret’ it will no longer be going ahead.

A council spokesman said: “The decision has been made to cancel the annual duck race on 18th September as this will fall within the national mourning period.”

Tickets will be honoured for next year’s event.

Raunds was due to hold its mayor’s show on Saturday (September 17, but this has also been cancelled.

A spokesman for Raunds Town Council said: “As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we have decided to cancel the Mayor's Show which was scheduled to take place on the 17th September.

"Any suppliers or stall holders for this event will be contacted with more information.”

If you were due to hold an event in the coming days but have decided to cancel it following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, email [email protected]