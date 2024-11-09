Rushden RAF veteran who witnessed atomic bombs presented with Nuclear Test Medal for his service

An RAF National Serviceman who was used with hundreds of others in live nuclear tests has been presented with a Nuclear Test Medal.

Geoffrey Smith, now 86, was called up to do his two-year National Service at the age of 18, first being sent to RAF Wittering to train as a senior aircraftman.

He soon found himself in Maralinga, South Australia, where he and the other new recruits were ordered to witness Britain’s nuclear testing programme.

Members of the Rushden Royal British Legion (RBL) organised for The Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson to present Geoffrey with his Nuclear Test Medal in front of friends and family.

Lord Lt James Saunders Watson and Geoff 'Snowy' Smith with his Nuclear Test Medal /Rushden RBL

He said: “It was wonderful to see so many people today from so many of the organisations that I belong to and who are here today to support me and the family. It really is first class.”

Nicknamed ‘Snowy’, Mr Smith was sent overseas with the 100 Squadron. Between 1952 and 1963 the British government conducted both major and minor nuclear tests at Maralinga, Australia where the RAF was involved.

Mr Smith recalls that he and his colleagues were instructed to ‘turn their backs at the moment of detonation’, but despite this, their clothes were ‘ripped off’ and their skin burnt.

After National Service he resumed a career in the police rising through the ranks with Hertfordshire Police, ultimately achieving the rank of superintendent, receiving several commendations during his career.

He and his wife Carolyn Harrison had five children – Dawn, the eldest, followed by two sets of twins, Ian and Annette and Sally and Susan.

In 2003, Geoff fully retired and moved to Rushden to be closer to family and has lived there since. He has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Joining The Lord Lieutenant a the ceremony were members of Mr Smith’s family, chairman and secretary of the RBL Rushden Branch, Jake and Lynne Baker, and chairman of the RAF Association Denis Murphy.

Mr Saunders Watson said: “I feel very privileged and honoured to present the medal. I fully understanding its significance and importance, as my late father was involved in the Christmas Island nuclear tests around the same time.”

The Nuclear Test Medal was introduced in 2023 to recognise military, civilian, and overseas staff and personnel who participated in Britain’s nuclear testing programme.