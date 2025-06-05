Rushden pub to paint the town rainbow with first ever Pride event featuring drag acts, beer pong and party games

A Rushden pub will be welcoming people through its doors for a weekend of Pride-centric activities later this month.

The Welcome Inn in Irchester Road, Rushden will host three days of family-friendly activities to celebrate Pride.

The celebrations will start on Friday, June 20 with a lip-sync battle as well as drag act Miss Gendered, before a disco from 11pm until close.

Saturday, June 21 will begin at 2pm with party games for all ages, followed by beer pong and comedy drag artist Trudi Night.

The weekend will come to a close on Sunday, June 22 with party games and ‘bongo bingo’, with all proceeds going towards Pride UK and Marmalade Trust, the latter a charity that looks to raise awareness of loneliness, helping people to find new social connections.

Sapphire Matthewman and Debbie Farrell from the Welcome Inn, the organisers of the event, said: “All takings for the games and any donations made will be split between two charities, Pride UK and Marmalade Trust.

“This is going to be an event to remember, we can’t wait.”

Rushden-based radio station, Beat Route Radio, will be broadcasting from the pub all day on Saturday, and food options from Hungry Horris and Sons will be at the pub all day Saturday and Sunday.

Pride Month occurs every June, and is dedicated to celebrating and championing LGBTQIA+ people, and acknowledging the progress that has been made over the years to improve their visibility and inclusivity.

Elsewhere in the county, Corby will be having the town’s third Pride event on Saturday, June 7, with a parade making its way from George Street outside the Corby Cube, along Westcott Way and Elizabeth Street to Coronation Park.

If you are holding a Pride event this month, send the details to [email protected].