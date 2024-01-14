Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has sustained life-changing injuries following a knife attack in a busy Rushden High Street pub – he remains in hospital, but his condition is ‘not life-threatening’.

The assault took place at The Railway Inn between 9.30pm and 11pm on Saturday (January 13) when the man in his 40s was stabbed in his leg.

Police officers are looking for two men, one in his mid-20s, the other in his mid to late 40s.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after a man sustained life-changing injuries after being seriously assaulted in High Street, Rushden.

“The incident occurred at The Railway Inn, between 9.30pm and 11pm on Saturday, January 13, when the man in his 40s was stabbed in his leg. He remains in hospital, but his condition is not life-threatening.

“The first offender was a white man aged in his mid to late 40s. He was wearing a blue and cream New York Yankee bobble hat, a dark coloured puffer-style coat, green and cream Camo-style trousers, and Nike trainers.

“The second offender was also a white man aged in his mid-20s. He was wearing a blue hooded puffer-style jacket, dark blue jeans, and blue Nike trainers.

“Both the High Street and The Railway Inn would have been busy at the time of the incident, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have filmed it on their mobile phone or captured it on dash-cam footage.

“Anyone with information should to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.