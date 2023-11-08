Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A multiple world championship-winning boxer will be setting aside his gloves on November 19 to attend a meet and greet at Rushden’s Home Outlet Store.

Starting at 4.30pm for two hours, Leigh ‘Leigh-thal’ Wood, a boxer who has held both the WBA and WBA (Regular) featherweight championships, will be there to sign memorabilia, pose for photos and field questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dene MacGuinness of MacMaker Promotions said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Leigh to our artwork and memorabilia showroom.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Home Outlet Store is in Wellingborough Road, Rushden

"Leigh has had some massive fights recently so will be great to have him in the showroom.”

Leigh boasts an impressive 28-3 record, with his last win coming on October 7 where he beat Josh Warrington at the Sheffield Arena by TKO to retain the WBA featherweight title.

Tickets for the free event are not required to attend, but signings will be subject to a fee.