Rushden promoter to welcome two-time boxing world champion to showroom for meet and greet this month
A multiple world championship-winning boxer will be setting aside his gloves on November 19 to attend a meet and greet at Rushden’s Home Outlet Store.
Starting at 4.30pm for two hours, Leigh ‘Leigh-thal’ Wood, a boxer who has held both the WBA and WBA (Regular) featherweight championships, will be there to sign memorabilia, pose for photos and field questions.
Dene MacGuinness of MacMaker Promotions said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Leigh to our artwork and memorabilia showroom.
"Leigh has had some massive fights recently so will be great to have him in the showroom.”
Leigh boasts an impressive 28-3 record, with his last win coming on October 7 where he beat Josh Warrington at the Sheffield Arena by TKO to retain the WBA featherweight title.
Tickets for the free event are not required to attend, but signings will be subject to a fee.
More information about the event can be found by contacting [email protected].