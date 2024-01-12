Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jason Robinson and Martin O’Neill will be making an appearance at Aspers Casino in Northampton in April.

MacMaker Promotions in Rushden will host the pair of UK sporting legends on April 12 and 19 respectively, giving people the chance to ask questions and meet the England rugby star and former professional footballer and manager.

A spokesman for MacMaker Promotions said: “With Northampton being such a great rugby town, we are looking forward to bringing a member of the 2003 World Cup winning team to Aspers Casino.

Aspers Casino, Northampton and Home Outlet store (inset), Rushden

“We are also really looking forward to welcoming Martin to Aspers Casino in April, he achieved so much on the pitch and in the dug-out at various clubs, so he no doubt has some great stories to tell.”

Jason Robinson was instrumental in England’s famous victory at the 2003 Rugby World Cup. From 2001 until 2007, he made 51 appearances for the country, and featured in a handful of outings with the British and Irish Lions. The majority of his club career was spent at Sale Sharks, where he played from 2000 until his retirement in 2007.

Martin O’Neill also enjoyed a successful career, though his was spent playing football for the two-time European champions Nottingham Forest as well as a few other clubs before moving into management, including stints at Aston Villa, Sunderland, and the Republic of Ireland national team.

Doors open at 7pm for each event, and guests must be 18 years and above.

Tickets for both cost £55, and include a two-course meal, a photo with the stars and participation in a Q&A on the night.