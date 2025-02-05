Rushden promoter to host meet and greet with Northamptonshire and England rugby star

Northampton Saints star George Furbank will make an appearance at the Mercure in Northampton next month, as Rushden promoter MacMaker hosts yet another meet and greet.

Doors open at 12.30pm on March 23 for the event at Mercure in Northampton.

Included in the cost is an on-stage interview and Q&A with Furbank, a memorabilia raffle, professional photos and a two-course meal.

Dene MacGuinness, of MacMaker Promotions, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming the current Saints captain to The Mercure.

George Furbank has been at the Saints since 2018

"I'm sure this will be a massive hit with the local Saints fanbase."

The full-back has spent his entire career at Franklin’s Gardens, picking up 256 points in 121 appearances for the Northampton club, and managing 14 starts for England, scoring 15 points for his home nation.

MacMaker Promotions, which operates out of the Home Outlet Store in Rushden, has in the past welcomed the likes of Mike Tindall, Teddy Sheringham and George Furbank’s former teammate, Courtney Lawes.

On February 28, the promotion will welcome former England rugby star, Will Greenwood.

More information about upcoming events can be found here.