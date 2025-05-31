Rushden promoter to host England football icon and cricket legend at Northampton meet and greets

By William Carter
Published 31st May 2025, 06:30 BST

Cricket star Ian Botham will make a meet and greet appearance at Mercure in Northampton on September 12, with Michael Owen following on October 10.

Sports fans will be able to see the stars when they come to Northamptonshire this autumn, with meet and greets that will include professional photos, a live Q&A, and a memorabilia auction and raffle.

Cricketer Ian Botham made a name for himself as a prominent all-rounder, with over 100 test matches and ODI’s over an illustrious 16-year career for England.

Footballer Michael Owen is one of England’s most celebrated centre forwards, with over 200 appearances for Liverpool, a Premier League title with Manchester United – picking up the Ballon D’Or in 2001.

Ian Botham and Michael Owen will be the focus of a pair of meet and greets in Northampton, courtesy of a Rushden-based promoterIan Botham and Michael Owen will be the focus of a pair of meet and greets in Northampton, courtesy of a Rushden-based promoter
Dene MacGuinness, of MacMaker Promotions, said: “With the 2025 Ashes coming later in the year, we’re looking forward to bringing Sir Ian to Northampton to hear his predictions and, of course, some great stories from his career.”

MacMaker Promotions, based out of the Home Outlet store in Rushden, has previously held events with Saints stars George Furbank and Courtney Lawes, as well as big names such as boxer Nigel Benn, and footballer Teddy Sheringham.

Both events will take place at Mercure in Northampton, with tickets costing £70 and doors opening on both days at 7pm.

More information, as well as tickets, can be found here.

