Rushden promoter to host England football icon and cricket legend at Northampton meet and greets
Sports fans will be able to see the stars when they come to Northamptonshire this autumn, with meet and greets that will include professional photos, a live Q&A, and a memorabilia auction and raffle.
Cricketer Ian Botham made a name for himself as a prominent all-rounder, with over 100 test matches and ODI’s over an illustrious 16-year career for England.
Footballer Michael Owen is one of England’s most celebrated centre forwards, with over 200 appearances for Liverpool, a Premier League title with Manchester United – picking up the Ballon D’Or in 2001.
Dene MacGuinness, of MacMaker Promotions, said: “With the 2025 Ashes coming later in the year, we’re looking forward to bringing Sir Ian to Northampton to hear his predictions and, of course, some great stories from his career.”
MacMaker Promotions, based out of the Home Outlet store in Rushden, has previously held events with Saints stars George Furbank and Courtney Lawes, as well as big names such as boxer Nigel Benn, and footballer Teddy Sheringham.
Both events will take place at Mercure in Northampton, with tickets costing £70 and doors opening on both days at 7pm.
More information, as well as tickets, can be found here.
