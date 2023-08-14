News you can trust since 1897
Rushden promoter to bring boxing legend Nigel Benn and former England football manager Glenn Hoddle to Northampton

Two of the country’s best-loved athletes
By William Carter
Published 14th Aug 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read

A Rushden promoter is hosting a pair of events featuring two of Britain’s sporting icons in November.

On November 17, at 7pm, boxing legend Nigel Benn will be at Aspers Casino in Northampton, as Rushden-based outfit MacMaker Promotions has organised an evening with the former world champion.

A spokesperson from MacMaker Promotions said: “Nigel is one of the greatest boxers Britain has produced, so I’m looking forward to hearing about his career and life in and outside of the ring.”

Aspers Casino, Northampton and Home Outlet store (inset), RushdenAspers Casino, Northampton and Home Outlet store (inset), Rushden
And at 7pm one week later, on November 24, Aspers Casino will welcome football’s former England manager Glenn Hoddle.

Hoddle appeared in over 400 games for Tottenham and Chelsea respectively, before entering a career in management and subsequently in punditry, currently offering insight at ITV Sport and TNT Sports.

The MacMaker spokesperson added: “Glenn Hoddle has had a great career on the pitch, in the dugout and in the commentary box, so we’re looking forward to him coming to Northampton.”

The promotion is raising funds and awareness for a pair of charities with each event, hoping to use the evenings as a means to make a positive impact.

MacMaker Promotions is hosting Nigel Benn and Glenn Hoddle in NovemberMacMaker Promotions is hosting Nigel Benn and Glenn Hoddle in November
Ailsa’s Aim is an organisation aiding those affected by premature and problematic childbirth, and the LightBulb Mental Wellness Programme is dedicated to helping schools to improve the wellbeing of their pupils and staff.

Tickets for both cost £55, and include a two-course meal, a photo with the stars and participation in a Q&A on the night.

They can be found here.

