It’s become an annual tradition for the school

Key Stage 2 children from Rushden Primary Academy gathered at Hall Park on December 15 to sing festive carols and tunes for passers by.

Joined by their family and friends outside Rushden Hall, the group of children came together to celebrate the Christmas season by showing off their singing skills in what has become a yearly tradition for the Goulsbra Road school.

One parent said: “It’s lovely how the children have learned these songs to sing to us, it feels really Christmassy.”