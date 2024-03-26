Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children at St Lawrence Primary School in Wymington took the time to pay a visit to the Friends of Rushden Hall last week, givingan insight into the Warm Spaces initiative while enjoying a game of bingo with the community group.

A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “The children were keen to come along and meet community group members after learning of the Warm Welcome Spaces initiative scheme endorsed by Rushden Town Council.

“Cllr Janet Pinnock delivered a brief presentation about the scheme to the children, while Cllrs David Coleman and Barbara Jenney helped host, with Cllr Adrian Winkle becoming bingo caller for the afternoon.

“Everyone had an enjoyable afternoon with a few excitable winners."

Relaunched by Rushden Town Council in October 2023, Friends of Rushden Hall is a group that meets on Friday afternoons, providing a welcoming space for visitors to socialise whilst enjoying activities and complimentary refreshments.