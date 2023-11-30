Rushden pre-school proud of its good rating following recent Ofsted inspection

Congratulations to all the team!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rushden pre-school is proud after being rated good in all areas by Ofsted.

Following an inspection at the end of October, Tots and Juniors pre school and out of school club in Wentworth Road in the town has been rated good by Ofsted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report, which has been published online this week, says: “Children arrive happily.

Tots and Juniors pre school and out of school club in Rushden has been rated good by Ofsted

"They are confident to say goodbye to their parents and to go inside to see what activities are available to them.

"Staff welcome children warmly and encourage them to choose what they would like to play with.”

Inspectors found that staff know the children well, and they take account of children's interests and successfully engage children as they play together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report notes that the management team work closely with staff, who said they feel valued and supported by the owner and the manager.

It says staff are very attentive towards children throughout the day and promote their independence skills, and they help children to learn about the expectations for behaviour which results in children behaving well.

The report also says: “Parents make complimentary comments about the setting.

"They find staff and management supportive.

"Parents comment on the progress their children make in their social skills, friendships, speech and confidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pre-school setting has 52 places in total and 312 children on its roll.

Nicola Brett from Tots and Juniors told the Northants Telegraph they are ‘proud’ to receive a good rating from Ofsted.