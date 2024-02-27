Rushden pet store raises £1,800 for Northamptonshire's Animals In Need
The generosity of staff and customers at Gladwells Pet & Country Store has helped raise vital funds for the animal rescue and re-homing charity based in Little Irchester.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to the staff and customers at Gladwells Pet & Country Store in Rushden.
"They ran a charity collection in store.
"They popped in to present us with a whopping £1,863 for the animals in our care.
"Thank you to everyone that generously donated.”
Animals In Need has been helping rescue and re-home animals of all shapes and sizes for more than 30 years, including re-homing more than 400 animals during 2023.
The charity also has a wildlife unit, which is as busy as ever – it currently has more than 300 animals in its care, including 94 hedgehogs, 32 crows and three owls.