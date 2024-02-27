Rushden pet store raises £1,800 for Northamptonshire's Animals In Need

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rushden pet store has raised more than £1,800 for Northamptonshire’s Animals In Need.

The generosity of staff and customers at Gladwells Pet & Country Store has helped raise vital funds for the animal rescue and re-homing charity based in Little Irchester.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to the staff and customers at Gladwells Pet & Country Store in Rushden.

The cheque from Gladwells Pet & Country Store in Rushden being presented to Animals In Need

"They ran a charity collection in store.

"They popped in to present us with a whopping £1,863 for the animals in our care.

"Thank you to everyone that generously donated.”

Animals In Need has been helping rescue and re-home animals of all shapes and sizes for more than 30 years, including re-homing more than 400 animals during 2023.