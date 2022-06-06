Rushden pedestrians could have vital information about double fatal car crash

Two pedestrians who had ‘interacted’ with the occupants of a car which went on to be involved in a fatal crash are being asked to come forward with potentially vital information.

The pair may have information about a grey BMW that crashed at about 9.10pm on Friday, June 3, at the roundabout in John Clark Way, Rushden, killing two occupants.

A third man is recovering in hospital. Another has been discharged.

Floral tributes left at the scene.

Those killed in the crash have been named locally as Carrie McLellan and Brian Sibanda.

They were pronounced dead at the scene at junction of John Clark Way, Tyne Way and Spire Road.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Prior to the collision, the occupants of the car interacted with two pedestrians, one on a pedal cycle, near to Windsor Road, and officers would like to hear from these two people as they may have information which could prove vital to the investigation."