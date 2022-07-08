Rushden Party in the Park returns this weekend

Rushden’s popular Party in the Park returns to the town tomorrow (Saturday, July 9) with an eclectic mix of entertainment, charity stalls, displays and a grand finale with an Abba singalong.

After a three-year break, the town celebration will return to Rushden's Hall Park with a family-friendly line-up from 1pm to 10pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the main arena act – the Equestrienne Wild West Show – an action-packed horseback spectacular.

The line-up

Also on the bill will be Rushden's talented Eclipse gymnastics team showing off their skills.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “The Rushden Cyclists have their best disco flares on ready, the funfair has been erected in Hall Park, and if you listen carefully you will hear the townspeople obliviously humming their favourite Abba tunes as they carry out their daily business.

“The headline act for the evening's entertainment will be a return performance from 'Abba Revival' giving us the opportunity to sing along to all of Abba's songs. It’s an evening not to be missed.”

Fairground rides, charity stalls and food vendors will encircle the main arena with performances in the Walled Garden next to Rushden Hall.

Rushden: Party In The Park in Hall Park July 2014

Spectators will be able to catch Professor Jon’s Flea Circus that will be in the arena for three shows.

Mayor of Rushden Cllr Adrian Winkle will officially open Party in the Park at 1.15pm.

Refreshments will be on sale throughout the day.