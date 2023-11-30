Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A nursery manager is celebrating 30 years of working with children at a Rushden nursery.

Tanya Jenkinson first started at the Jack and Jill day nursery in Rushden in 1993 and has gone on to work her way up to manager.

Three decades on, she will be celebrating the milestone with a celebration at the nursery.

Deputy manager Kayleigh Howell told the Northants Telegraph: “Cheers to 30 years!

"Our nursery manager at the Jack and Jill day nursery in Rushden celebrates her 30th year of service in December 2023.

"Tanya started at the nursery in 1993 as an apprentice.

"She is very passionate about early years and works endlessly to improve the outcomes for many children and families.

"Tanya is able to share her years of knowledge and experience, managing and supporting staff through their training, keeping up to date with new ideas and information to continuously help to up-skill herself and others.