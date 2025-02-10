Rushden neighbours hunt for motorist after cars parked crashed into overnight on quiet street

Griffith Street Rushden/ inset the crash caught on CCTV/Google/Facebook

Residents have been left looking for answers after a motorist ploughed into their cars parked in a quiet Rushden street.

At least three cars parked in Griffith Street were crashed into by an unknown vehicle at about 1.30am on Saturday, February 8.

Footage shared on social media shows the car travelling from Park Road towards High Street South and Bedford Road.

As it passes the CCTV camera, it can be heard to crash into one car, scrape across another before coming to rest after hitting a Mini.

The driver then reversed to extract itself and carried on down the street.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Griffiths Street, Rushden at about 1.30am on Saturday, February 8.

"The caller reported that the driver of a car – possibly light blue – had collided with a parked car and driven off without stopping. No further action was taken due to the limited information available.”