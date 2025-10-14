Rushden mum to take on London half marathon in aid of baby loss charity after five-stone weight loss

Lisa Matthewman, a mother of two from Rushden will take on the London Landmarks half marathon in aid of Tommy’s a baby loss charity.

Lisa, 59, has lost over five stone over the last 18 months, shedding the pounds by dieting and exercising in the hope of keeping up with her grandchildren. Now, her sights are set on taking on the 21.1km (13.1 mile) distance at one of the capital’s biggest running events.

Lisa said: “I was challenged by a friend to run a marathon, at this point I couldn’t run and never thought this would be possible.

"I was introduced to couch to 5k and I loved it, in the cold and wet January I started running the streets of Higham and Rushden.

Lisa Matthewman, 59 from Rushden, will take on 21.1km in aid of Tommy's

"I finished the challenge using the app and that’s when I set my sights on the half marathon.”

Like many other runners, Lisa will be lacing up her shoes to raise vital funds for charity, opting to chose Tommy’s in the hope that she can inspire others to support the cause after experiencing her own loss.

She added: “My beautiful mum suffered numerous miscarriages, before adopting myself then my brother, she went on to then carry my younger brother.

"I had one miscarriage before falling pregnant with my children. It never leaves you.”

Tommy’s is dedicated to finding causes and treatments to save baby’s lives. According to Tommy's, one in 100 women suffers from recurrent miscarriages and one in four women suffers from baby loss. October 9 to October 15 marks baby loss awareness week, a global event to honour babies who died before, during, or after birth.

Lisa has set a target of £1000, and has currently raised over £150 for the charity.

London Landmarks half marathon will take place on April 12, 2026, and takes runners through the streets of the capital, passing sights such as Tower Bridge, St Paul’s Cathedral, The Shard, and the London Eye, before finishing near Trafalgar Square.

Lisa’s online fundraiser can be found here.