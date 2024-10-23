Rushden mum-of-two launches new book on all things positivity, including stories about how to overcome depression, divorce and bankruptcy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lisa, 58, hopes Ripples of Positivity will ‘help others who have gone through similar situations and show how even when you are at your lowest in a dark place there is always a light.’
She said: “It’s so flipping exciting to collaborate with such a powerful group of amazing women. Each story in Ripples of Positivity offers a testament to the incredible resilience and strength that women embody."
Lisa’s own chapter is titled ‘Can you See Me’, in which she shares her story on how she pulled through depression following divorce and bankruptcy, all of which she admits had a detrimental effect on her mindset and mental well-being.
Other women who have contributed to the book have shared in their own words how they have overcome personal journeys, reflecting on the challenges they've faced and the triumphs that have shaped their lives.’
The 264-page book, Ripples of Positivity, is currently number one on Amazon’s Spiritual Biographies genre. It launched on October 21, 2024, and is available now for £12.22 for the paperback version.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.