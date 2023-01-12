Rushden much-loved pet rhea Basil on loose - police flagged down as 'emu or ostrich' spotted in Newton Road

A Rushden family has appealed to the public to be on the look-out for their escaped pet bird – a 5ft tall flightless South American emu-lookalike rhea called Basil.

It is believed that Basil, belonging to the Wills family, ran off from his Newton Road paddock after being spooked by hounds yesterday (Wednesday) lunchtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although flightless rheas, distantly-related to ostriches and emus, can jump if scared and can run faster than humans.

Basil the rhea - missing from his field in Newton Road, Rushden

Several residents have spotted Basil, who is about 13-years-old, but so far he has eluded capture.

Sophie Wills, Basil’s owner, said: “We love him a lot. He’s our Basil, our beautiful boy. My children would be glad to see him back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basil ran off at about 1.30pm in the Newton Bromswold end of Newton Road, Rushden after jumping the hedge. The family has been leafleting the south end of Rushden to find him.

Sophie said: “He's around 5ft and very placid but please do not approach him. He’s got to know us so I’d like to think he’d come up to us. Even if he came to someone you aren’t going to be able to catch him. His legs are very strong and if you got caught by a kick it would probably hurt. We would rather people left it to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

File picture of a rhea - Basil is very 'handsome' according to owner Sophie

One dog walker called Kylie was surprised to come face-to-face with Basil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I was walking my dog and I didn’t click onto what I was seeing initially but as it came towards me I didn’t think it was going to stop.

"A van spooked it and it ran into the hedges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then I saw the dogs and assumed he must have thought they were chasing him and got spooked. Hopefully the Rhea makes it home ok and hasn’t been spooked too badly by the hunt.”

The family ‘inherited’ the large bird when they bought paddocks for their horses. Although not affectionate, he will rifle through people’s pockets for food and follows his owners when they carry his food in a bucket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “An officer was flagged down by a member of the public in Newton Road, Rushden, yesterday (Wednesday, January 11) shortly after 1pm regarding an emu/ostrich which had escaped.

"A search of the area was carried out however, the bird was not located.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie has urged anyone who spots Basil to message her Sophie Wills, her husband Robin Wills or her mum Linda Wright via Facebook.

She added: “We are very concerned. We have just spoken to somebody who has seen him and they said he was injured. We would just like to know he’s OK. My husband has been out for hours looking for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Either way we want to get him back. It would be nice to have closure. We’d like to thank everyone for keeping a look-out for him. Everyone has been so kind with their messages.”