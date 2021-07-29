Rushden Medical Centre to offer grab a jab service today

People who have been unable to access their Covid-19 in North Northamptonshire can pop along to a walk-in clinic today (Thursday, July 29).

Rushden Medical Centre in Adnitt Road is offering jabs without an appointment on between 1pm and 2pm (AstraZeneca) and from 2pm to 4.30pm (Pfizer).

The service is in addition to the vaccination clinics at the county centre in Moulton Park and three others in and around South Northants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushden Medical Centre in Adnitt Road

Chris Pallot, director of Northamptonshire Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “Getting your Covid-19 vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others from coronavirus.

“Each of the five venues offering walk-in sessions this week can give people aged 18 and over their first jab, or their second jab if it has been at least eight weeks since their first dose. Getting the second dose is vital to getting longer lasting and maximum protection offered by the vaccines.

“All adults can still pre-book a vaccine appointment if they prefer through the national booking service. However, we know it’s not always easy or convenient for people to book a specific time, so our drop-in clinics are an ideal way to get your vaccine without having to schedule an appointment.”

One Kettering 59-year-old has been trying to book their appointment since recovering from Covid-19.

Rushden Medical Centre

Despite being contacted by her GP surgery to get her jab, she had been told to wait until she felt '100 per cent' as she had suffered with long Covid.

She said: "I had Covid in February this year. In about May I was sent texts asking me to make an appointment. I was advised to come back when I was 100 per centre free of long Covid.

"So I called them to make an appointment for a jab. They said they couldn't do it and I should call 119."

After going online and filling in the forms, it said that she wasn't registered with a doctor's surgery, despite being with the same GP for 30 years.

She called the surgery back and was told they couldn't help.

After calling this paper she will travel from her home in Kettering to Rushden to attend the clinic.

As well as Rushden Medical Centre, Regent Pharmacy in Regent Square in Northampton has walk-in vaccination clinics running daily until Tuesday, August 3 from 9am.

Ramgarhia Sikh Temple, Cromwell Street, Northampton, NN1 2TE on Friday, July 30 12.30pm to 5pm

Greens Norton Community Centre (Jardine Pharmacy & ECG) Towcester Road, Greens Norton, Towcester, NN12 8BL today Thursday, July 29 4pm to 7pm and Friday, July 30 9am to 4pm.

Anyone aged 18 or over can pop in and for a first dose while those who had a Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine at least eight weeks ago can drop in for their second dose of the vaccine.

The Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park offers appointment-free drop-ins every day from 8am to 6.30pm.

People should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting and bring along their NHS number if you have one, which can be found online at nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/Advice from Public Health Anyone unable to attend a drop-in clinic can still book an appointment at existing local vaccination sites, either online at nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine, by calling 119 or by contacting their GP practice.