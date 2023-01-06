The Rushden Mayor’s Awards are set to take place this April to shine a light on residents of the town for ‘services to the community’, and Rushden Town Council is currently seeking nominations.

The Mayor’s Award is given to an individual for their work and commitment within Rushden over the years. The 2019-2020 presentation was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and winners for the 2021-2022 calendar year included Kathy MacKenzie, Christine MacKenzie, Peter Armstrong and Maureen Horsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, the presentation is scheduled to take place on April 18.

Rushden Mayor's Awards will take place this spring

Rushden residents have the opportunity to nominate someone they believe to have made a significant impact on the town.