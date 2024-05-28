Rushden man to take on 200-mile walk to support life-saving air ambulance charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rushden man is taking on a 200-mile walk to support the life-saving missions of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

Ian Lutter from Rushden is a member of Webb Ellis and Pemberton Lodges in the province of Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire.

He will be visiting 23 Masonic Lodges along his route and is hoping to raise £3,000 to support the life-saving charity’s future missions.

His 200-mile walk between Masonic Lodges will begin on July 7 at Stamford Masonic Hall and he will complete this at his local Rushden Masonic Hall on July 20.

Ian Lutter (middle) is raising money for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance

Ian said: “I have had a few professions in the past including being a rugby player and police officer where I have witnessed first-hand serious incidents in remote locations that have required a rapid response.

"This is where the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance can reach stricken patients in their helicopter and deliver pre-hospital critical care to those who need it most.

“The charity relies on donations from the local community and businesses, and I am determined to raise as much as I possibly can to support this deserving charity."

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew are available 24/7, 365 days per year, providing life-saving pre-hospital care to those who need it the most.

The charity receives no government or National Lottery funding and relies solely on generous donations from its supporters to fund its vital missions – without this they wouldn’t be able to continue their life-saving missions across Northamptonshire and further afield.

Karen Hughes, community fundraising executive for Northamptonshire, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Ian for taking on this challenge to support our lifesaving missions.

“Without the dedicated support from the local community and people just like this, we wouldn’t be able to continue our lifesaving missions in Northamptonshire and further afield."

To make a donation to Ian’s fundraising efforts, visit his fundraising page.

He has already raised more than £600 towards his £3,000 target for the air ambulance which serves Northamptonshire and Warwickshire.