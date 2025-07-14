Rushden man charged after public sex act witnessed by passers-by including school children
The incident coincided with the school run on Friday, July 11 at about 3.30pm when a couple were spotted at the Greenway path.
Local neighbourhood officers, alerted by several emergency calls, were sent to the scene, and two arrests were made.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Two people were arrested on suspicion of committing an act of outraging public decency following reports of a man and a woman being engaged in a sexual activity in Greenway, Rushden, on Friday, July 11.
“Ricky Tredwell, aged 32, of Meadow Walk, Rushden, has been charged with two offences – act of outraging public decency and use of threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress. He has been bailed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 28.
“A 45-year-old woman from Rushden was released with no further action.”
Northamptonshire Police had issued a message, via their neighbourhood alert service, thanking residents for reporting the incident.
The message said: “I understand this incident has caused distress among the community, especially with the amount of children that were present at the time.”