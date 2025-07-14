Rushden man charged after public sex act witnessed by passers-by including school children

By Alison Bagley
Published 14th Jul 2025, 10:51 BST
A Rushden man has been charged two offences after he and a partner allegedly engaged in a public sex act witnessed by people passing the Greenway in High Street.

The incident coincided with the school run on Friday, July 11 at about 3.30pm when a couple were spotted at the Greenway path.

Local neighbourhood officers, alerted by several emergency calls, were sent to the scene, and two arrests were made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Two people were arrested on suspicion of committing an act of outraging public decency following reports of a man and a woman being engaged in a sexual activity in Greenway, Rushden, on Friday, July 11.

The Greenway in High Street Rushden/ Googleplaceholder image
The Greenway in High Street Rushden/ Google

“Ricky Tredwell, aged 32, of Meadow Walk, Rushden, has been charged with two offences – act of outraging public decency and use of threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress. He has been bailed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 28.

“A 45-year-old woman from Rushden was released with no further action.”

Northamptonshire Police had issued a message, via their neighbourhood alert service, thanking residents for reporting the incident.

The message said: “I understand this incident has caused distress among the community, especially with the amount of children that were present at the time.”

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice